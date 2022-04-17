There have been a lot of dogs and cats that have been dumped. We have had to call County Road Rescue to save a dog and seven puppies. I hope they find a home. If they hadn't been rescued, they could have died and I am 10 years old and I might be a vet one day when I grow up and I love animals. Please, please do NOT dump animals, and treat animals the way you want to be treated. Please stop!
Braysea Risinger, 10
Nichols Intermediate School, 5th grade
Commented
