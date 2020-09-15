“The definition of insanity … to continually repeat the same actions expecting a different result.” – Albert Einstein
Let Freedom Ring … lest we forget our history.
JUST THE FACTS: NOT POLITICS – BUT HISTORY
– 1929, the Soviet Union established gun laws including confiscation: 1929 to 1953, about 20 million dissidents exterminated.
– 1911, Turkey. Governmental restrictions for private gun ownership: 1915 to 1917, 1.5 million Armenians blamed by the government for the war, exterminated,
– 1938, Germany government banned communists, Jews and other “undesirables,” from gun ownership. 1939 to 1945, 13 million Jews and others exterminated. READ THAT AGAIN … “undesirables”?
– 1935. China established gun control: 1948 to 1952, 20 million political dissidents, rounded up and exterminated.
– 1964. Guatemala required expensive, hard-to-obtain permits for carrying firearms: 1964 to 1981, 100,000 Mayan Indians, rounded up and exterminated.
– 1970. Uganda established gun control: 1971 to 1979, 300,000 Christians, unable to defend themselves, murdered on the spot.
– 1956. Cambodia, ruler Khmer Rouge removed all firearms from private ownership, and stockpiled the regime:1975 to 1977; 1.5 - 3 million Cambodians, including a half-million members of ethnic minority groups, were slaughtered.
Guns in the hands of honest citizens save lives and property, and gun control laws adversely affect only the law abiding citizens.
With guns, we are “citizens”; without them, we are “subjects.”
Switzerland issues firearms to adult men and provides training … AND HAS THE LOWEST GUN RELATED CRIME RATE OF ANY CIVILIZED COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!
READ THAT AGAIN...
Patti Casey
Jacksonville, TX
