There is no question we live in trying and dangerous times. No one knew the Corona virus would change everything in 2020. But now we have an opportunity to vote for a hero that can help lead us out of this crisis.
Carolyn Salter, M.D., is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 5. HD 5 includes all or part of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Wood, Dallas, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties.
Dr. Salter has spent her life serving her community, as a two-term mayor, a physician and activist for small business. Her focus includes affordable health care, rebuilding the economy, expanding broadband internet and quality education.
In Congress, she'll be a new kind of voice – she'll put Texans first and get results by bringing people together and using the skill and fierce determination that have served her community so well. Vote for Carolyn Salter. In person early voting starts October 13.
Marlene Jowell
Jacksonville, TX
