Spud Nut,
Easter Sunday (PG-13, 96 minutes) will remind you of a rousing, ethnic comedy like My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Only this time, the culture is Filipino.
The main character is played by Jo Koy, who is a comedian aspiring for a TV or film career in Hollywood. In this story he is well known for making some beer commercials. His life has personal complications with an unhappy teenage son, a guilt nagging mother, and a family obligation to go home for a reunion at Easter.
The issues back home are the feuds between his mother and her sister, his aunt. Furthermore, his cousin is deep in debt to a gangster and needs Koy’s help. Adoration of boxer Manny Pacquiao is a running movie gag, especially concerning a valuable pair of stolen boxing gloves Pacquiao wore in his bout with Floyd Mayweather.
Koy is an excellent standup comedian in real life and gets a chance to demonstrate his humorous wit. Even though this film could well be a pilot for a long running TV series, see it now while you can, for a jolly good time worth three tasty potatoes of wholesome entertainment.
Tater Tot
