Serving Size: 1 cup
Serves: 6
Ingredients
2 cups cooked Jasmine rice, prepared per package directions
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil (any oil can be used)
2 eggs, whisked together
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ medium onion, diced
2 medium carrots, diced
1 poblano pepper (or any pepper), seeded and diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 stalks celery, diced
1 cup frozen green peas, unthawed
3 green onions
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Pinch of red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2-4 tablespoons lite soy sauce to taste
Directions
Prepare the rice according to package directions. Replacing the water with vegetable broth adds extra flavor. This recipe comes together quickly so have all your ingredients prepared before you begin.
In a large skillet, heat one tablespoon oil over medium high heat. Add the scrambled eggs and swirl the pan to coat the bottom. Cook the eggs until they are set and then remove them to a large bowl. Wipe out the pan with a paper towel.
Add 2 tablespoons oil and heat to medium high. Stir fry the onions and carrots until soft about 3-5 minutes. Stir in the remaining vegetables, salt and pepper and cook until the vegetables begin to brown about 3-5 more minutes. While cooking the vegetables, break up the reserved egg into bite size pieces. Transfer the cooked vegetables into the bowl with the egg.
Heat the remaining oil in the pan. Add the ginger, garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant – about 30 seconds. Stir in the rice and bring to serving temperature. Stir in the cooked veggies and eggs. Remove the pan from heat and stir in the soy sauce. Adjust the seasonings to desired taste and serve.
Many variations make this dish versatile. One cup of diced pork loin or trimmed center cut pork chops make an excellent Pork Fried Rice. Try a cup of ground beef. If you add meat, stir fry it after the eggs and before the veggies. Then reserve it in a separate bowl to be added at the end.
Exchanges per serving: (Analysis does not include meat)
1 Starch, 2 Vegetables, 2 Fats
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 230
Calories from fat: 108
Total Fat: 12g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 62mg
Sodium: 455mg
Carbohydrate: 26g
Dietary Fiber: 5g
Protein: 6g
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.