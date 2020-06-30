Serving Size: ¼ of Recipe

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 green onion or ¼ medium onion, diced finely

1 sweet banana pepper or ½ poblano pepper, seeded and diced finely

1 tablespoon butter

2 small to medium yellow squash, sliced ½ inch on a bias

Pinch of salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons parsley, diced

Directions

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Sauté the onions and peppers until the onions are soft. Add the butter. When the butter melts, stir in the squash. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Sauté for 12-14 minutes until the squash is tender. Add the parsley in the last minute of the sauté.

This easy recipe delivers the sweet buttery flavor of fresh summer squash making a perfect side for any entree.

Exchanges per serving:

1 Vegetable, 2 Fats

Nutrients per serving:

Calories: 103

Total Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 75mg

Total Carbohydrate: 3g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Protein: 1g

Tags

