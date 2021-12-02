Spud Nut,
Encanto (PG, 99 minutes) brings to the screen a delightful animated tale about an extended family in an enchanted village of Columbia.
The music and songs compliment the story about an ordinary girl named Mirabel, whose family members all have special magic powers. Her sister has superhuman strength. Another girl can make flowers bloom. Part of the script’s appeal is the introduction of each character and their special gift.
Poor Mirabel feels left out because she doesn’t have a magical ability. Yet she is the one who foresees that the village is about to fall apart and lose its magic. She earnestly tries to find out what is in her future, and what she can do to help her family and friends.
The film’s beautiful artistry and cultural authenticity makes this one of the Disney’s Studios’ finest releases.
The movie’s theme is that people are special for whom they are, and not because they have extraordinary powers. Consequently, this family feature deserves a grand four potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.