Eternals (PG-13, 157 minutes) introduces a new set of Marvel Studio supernatural, superhero characters in a cosmic story about the cycle of life from destruction to new life.
The setting is on earth from 5000 BC to today. A great force in the universe sends a group of guardians to earth to protect humans from super predatory creatures called deviants. The guardians are eternals who are not to interfere with human history except to defend against the deviants.
The full cast of the eternals is played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lisa McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayak, and Angelina Jolie.
The storyline gets mystical, and at times almost theological. This film includes romance, love making, and gay relationships. Many scenes are dialogue centered, which slows the usual pace of Marvel Studio productions.
If there is a weakness in the picture, it is similar to the script of The Green Lantern in portraying the universe as being governed by celestial beings that are greater than the eternals.
The special effects and the scenery are, as usual, sensational and worth a look. Otherwise, this feature is not as good as The Avengers and gets a two and half potatoes rating.
