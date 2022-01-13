Dear Editor:
This is in reference to the front-page article in the January 4, 2022, issue of your newspaper, The Jacksonville Progress. It is titled ‘FALSE NARRATIVE DEEPENS DIVIDE” and was written by Christian Wade.
The opening paragraph begins with “The ‘stop the steal’ campaigns, which falsely claimed Democrats stole the election…” Referring to these claims as false is opinion and conjecture. A large percentage of voters would disagree. We will probably never know what truly happened. Any attempts to get at the truth have met with fierce resistance from various election boards and other agencies. We know there certainly was some fraud. We do not know if it was enough to change the outcome. Voters simply want to know the truth. We want our faith restored in the election process.
As Americans, we have the right under the first amendment to gather and protest our grievances. Over 700 people have been arrested in conjunction with the January 6 incident. These were certainly not all violent protesters. This was not a riot like we have seen in our major cities recently. The DC police and Capitol Police were at least partially responsible for a large percentage of the violence and certainly responsible for one of the fatalities on January 6, 2021. Those protesters that committed crimes, such as trespassing, are guilty of misdemeanors. Yet the degree of their punishment and length of incarceration is commensurate with far worse crimes. They are obviously being persecuted for their political views.
Democrats and Republicans will always have differing views and opinions. The two-party system has served well to provide a balance for our country. The Democrats’ attempt to discount an opposing view as a false narrative is destructive to our system and serves to deepen the divide.
David Litterst
Jacksonville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.