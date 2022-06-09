Spud Nut,
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (PG-13, 102 minutes) brings to the big screen the popular TV animated comedy series about a mom and pop restaurant, with stories about the people in their little world. In addition, the script is a musical.
The humor is better suited for slightly older audiences rather than children. One interesting member of the family is daughter Louise, who still wears a pink cap with rabbit ears on it that her mother gave her on the first day of preschool.
In this episode, Bob and his wife Linda need an extension on their bank loan to make payments on their burger place. To make matters worse, a big sinkhole opens up in the street in front of their shop. At the bottom of the hole is the skeleton of a man who was shot and killed six years ago. With all of these complications, a big detective story begins.
There are many developments and wild adventures that occur until the riotous conclusion of this jaunty tale. Fans of the Bob’s Burgers TV series will thoroughly enjoy this release. The general public will get at least two potatoes worth of family entertainment.
