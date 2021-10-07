Spud Nut,
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13, 97 minutes) is a sequel that trades upon the success of the 2018 hit about the alien with superpowers who lives inside of actor Tom Hardy.
The comedy comes from the uneasy relationship Hardy has with the creature named Venom. An amusing early scene shows Venom cooking a messy breakfast for his host.
The action begins when a serial killer, played by Woody Harrelson, is scheduled for execution Before this happens, part of Venom enters Harrelson and emerges as a vicious monster named Carnage. As an extra threat, Harrelson has a girl friend, played by Naomie Harris, who has a terrifying shriek that acts like a sonic boom.
In the ensuing conflict between Venom and Carnage, Venom gets separated from his host Tom Hardy and can’t survive in other humans. The windup is spectacular, and you can be sure there will be even more such stories according to a scene shown in the closing credits.
Harrelson looks truly menacing in his role. Hardy makes a good fall guy in a cosmic conflict.
At times it is hard to completely understand what Venom is saying, even though you can guess what he means.
This production has a popular following and may even outperform the first Venom story.
For fans of this series, this movie gets a three potato entertainment rating.
