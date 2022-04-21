Spud Nut,
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13, 142 minutes) continues the Harry Potter world of magic and wizardry for fans of J. K. Rowlings’ writings.
Unless you have been following the many films about the movie’s characters, you might lose track of what is happening. The British accents make the dialogue hard to follow. Nevertheless, the production values of this movie are worth the price of admission.
The strange beasts are precious. The wizards and witches wield amazing powers that mere humans (known as muggles) can only watch and dodge amidst all the action. The essence of the story is that two powerful men, Dumbledore and Grindelwald, were close friends earlier in life, only to become arch-rivals in the battle for good and evil.
Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen are great in their respective roles. Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamande handles the strange beasts that are central to the drama.
If you enjoy this release, then you can look forward to two more chapters of this story. For followers of Harry Potter, this picture earns a three potato entertainment rating. For all others, the flick gets a two potato report card.
Tater Tot
