Spud Nut,
Firestarter (R, 110 minutes) is a remake of the 1984 movie by the same name that is based on a Stephen King novel.
The premise remains the same, that two young adults, Zac Efron and Sydney Lemon, took an experimental drug that gave them extra powers. They became parents of a daughter, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who from the time of her birth could create fires if she were scared or angry. Her folks tried to help her gain self-control, but as she has gotten older at age 11, she has found it to be harder and harder to harness her powers.
A classified governmental agency wants to gain control of the girl to study her and harness her power for their ends. The parents try to keep their daughter safe and hidden, but the time comes when the secret agents find her. They send an expert contract specialist, played by Michael Greyeyes, who knows all about the drug’s effects. The drama’s conflict occurs when the girl faces the dilemma of when and whether to use her fire starting powers.
This movie is not a horror story at all, and does not deserve a movie classification of its R rating. The violence is not sadistic, and would be tolerable if parents attend with their children.
The ending is changed this time, but not in a bad way; unless you are a purist for keeping the material strictly like the book or the previous Firestarter film. You will be rooting for the Firestarter girl the whole time. Excuse the pun, but this picture earns a three very hot potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
