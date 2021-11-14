Every first Friday of the month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the previous month’s jobs report. This report gets far too much play on financial television and online financial and news sites. It’s now such a politicized report that many people don’t understand one monthly jobs report is not the end all to end all. In my opinion, the monthly unemployment report is overrated. I didn’t say unimportant, I said overrated because there’s just a lot “noise” about the report.
A more-telling employment metric is the Labor Participation Rate (LPR). It has proven to be a far more consistent “tell” of our employment force. Here’s the difference in these two employment metrics which are both are calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) https://www.bls.gov/. The Unemployment Rate is the number of people unemployed in the labor force divided by the number in the civilian labor force. The Labor Participation Rate (LPR) is the number of people employed combined with unemployed working age (>age 16) people who are actively seeking work divided by the number in the civilian labor force.
The problem with the unemployment rate is it fails to count the people who have stopped looking for work. For example, the BLS reported the unemployment rate was 5.2% in September 2021. Many people see that and believe That means 94.8% of the labor force is working. No, they’re not. This is why the more telling employment rate is the LPR. It has consistently been around 63% since 2013. After dropping to a covid-low of 60.2% in February 2021, it’s back to 61.6% as of September 2021. The LPR is the percentage of all people of working age who are employed or are actively seeking work. A 63% LPR means 37% of adults who have the ability work are either not working or they’re not even looking for a job. While this is not a historically bad percentage, it usually runs about 64%. While I know 3% lower doesn’t sound like many people, it is when you multiply that percentage difference by the U.S. working population.
Therefore, whenever you hear news about the unemployment rate – good or bad – look for the labor participation rate as it’s a much better indicator of who is (and who is not) employed.
