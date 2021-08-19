Spud Nut,
Free Guy (PG-13, 115 minutes) is a smart movie about a non-participating video game character, played by Ryan Reynolds, who breaks free from his programmed script and becomes a self-directing agent within the game.
His blue shirted character falls in love with the pretty avatar of a real woman who is searching for something in the video game. All of this was made possible because the two bright young video game creators added Artificial Intelligence, A.I., to the program.
The game’s inventors are trying to prove that a greedy corporate game owner has stolen their game design to make a fortune for him. Thus, there are two intertwined stories occurring on two different dimensions: the real world and an active video game.
The script has comedy, drama, and action.
The more you know about playing computer video games, the more you will like this picture. Millennials will rave about this release, while older audiences will enjoy the film without appreciating all the clever references within it.
Ryan Reynolds does his usual good job in this role, but it is not as fantastic as what he did in Deadpool.
This production gets a three potato rating for video game players and a two potato rating for the rest of us.
