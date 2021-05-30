How would you like to go thrift store shopping several times a week, enjoy the hunt, laugh, learn valuable information about items, and spend nothing while doing it? Even better, estate sales, garage sales, dollar sales, antique stores, flea markets, and the occasional dumpster dive could be part of your shopping experience. How? Well, it is as easy as getting on the internet. Allow me to introduce you to the CRAZY LAMP LADY.
Some of you may already be aware of the Crazy Lamp Lady. If not, you are in for a treat. The following is how she describes herself:
“YouTube knows me as the Crazy Lamp Lady, but my real name is Jocelyn. Despite the moniker, I’m crazy for more than just old lamps. Over the years, my passions evolved beyond just lamps to encompass full-time reselling and creating content for YouTube.
I spend my days searching thrift stores, antique shops, and flea markets for undervalued antique and vintage treasures—not just lamps—that I can sell on Ebay. I share all my shopping pursuits with audiences on YouTube and Facebook.
In addition to posting daily videos, I run a successful online business selling hundreds of undervalued treasures with the help of my boyfriend and our small team of skilled employees. We sell over seven hundred items every month to buyers across the globe in our online store.”
In addition to selling on Ebay, Jocelyn also sells on Etsy and is on Instagram, Facebook, has her own website, and is a freelance blogger. (By the way, she has been a writer since she was in the second grade. She says it is one of the most important things to her and her main outlet.) When this thirty-three-year-old woman is not working, she enjoys spending time with her two young children (a boy and a girl) and pursuing her hobby of metal detecting.
It was by chance that I found Jocelyn on YouTube a few weeks ago. Once watching one of her episodes (which are usually about half an hour to one hour in length), I was hooked. Since then, I try to watch at least one or two of her videos per week. She is knowledgeable about all sorts of items—old and new. Jocelyn says, “My family calls it my superpower . . . It’s my ability to see value in items that other people might overlook.”
Her mantra is: “Believe in yourself. Do what you love. Be kind to others.”
Jocelyn is divorced from her children’s father. Presently, she now has a boyfriend by the name of Andrew. He is a numismatist and is owner of Oldetyme Numismatics, based in Philadelphia. Together they hunt and shop for vintage items and relics from the past. She especially likes finding old buttons. Metal detecting, obviously, plays a big role in their success. Interestingly, Jocelyn got into the metal detecting world by accident: she lost her keys while on a walk in the woods with her children in 2014. In order to find her keys, she sought the help of an owner of a metal detector. Since that time, she has become friends with the Hoover Boys, a popular detecting team on YouTube. In addition, she is good friends with the folks who make the Garrett metal detector—one of her favorite detectors.
If you would like to find and start following this bright, beautiful young lady with the great smile and laugh, you can do so by looking for either ‘Crazy Lamp Lady’ or ‘Relic Recoverist’ since she uses both on her social media and YouTube accounts. As a freelance columnist, her articles can be found in the AMERICAN DIGGER MAGAZINE, where she has a column twice a week titled “Dirt Diaries: Confessions of a Compulsive Digger.”
As you research Jocelyn, you will no doubt find others you like, as well. The point is that you will be able to enjoy the hunt for fabulous items with whomever you choose and do so without leaving your home or spending a dime. Fun without the risk of accumulating too much stuff. I call that a win/win!!! Personally, I am loving it! I think you will, too.
