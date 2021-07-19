My husband and I like to go to garage sales on Fridays. If you indent on having a sale, below are some suggestions that might help your sale go better:
1. Put he sale on Craig’s List (I think it’s free) with descriptions of items and address.
2. Use florescent green, yellow or pink paper for your sign.
3. Write the address on the sign, also.
4. Write with a large, black marker – remember, it’s being read from a moving vehicle.
5. If there are several turns, put a sign on every corner.
6. Use arrows to point the way to the sale.
7. Put one sign at least a block before your turn.
8. Take your sings down after your sale.
If you use these ideas, we’ll probably see you at your next sale.
Rosanne Chastain
Bullard, Texas
