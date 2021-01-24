Get ready, get set, get GOing!
January is Get Organized Month. It had its beginning when The National Association of Professional Organizers felt the need to increase the significance of organization and the value of employing a professional organizer. So, in 2005 GET ORGANIZED MONTH was introduced to the public.
Most people make some kind of New Year’s resolution/s, anyway; so, January is a “purrfect” month to commit to organizing the areas in your home that need attention. Such areas as the garage, closets, cabinets, filing cabinets, junk drawers, and those catch-all rooms that have caught way too much!
Fortunately, by starting In January, you will have twelve months to accomplish all the goals you set for yourself. Plan to set aside fifteen to thirty minutes, three to four days a week for this endeavor. Within weeks, new habits will be formed and progress will be realized. Yes, it will take dedication on your part, but the time you spend organizing will ultimately save you valuable time in the future—time to spend with people you care about and for things you want to do.
Where to begin? A good place to start is with paperwork. Downsize your magazines, clean out file folders, and discard unwanted/expired coupons. Then, proceed to your e-mail box. Unsubscribe those unwanted newsletters, advertisements, etc. Just getting paper items and e-mail under control will give you a sense of success. So, imagine how good you will feel by the end of the year as you survey each cleared, organized room in your home.
Decide now to make 2021 the year you bring order to your home and life. Get GOing! Stay with it. You can do this!
Organizing ideas will be coming your way once a month via my articles. Hopefully, these articles will inspire and encourage you. Know, too, that you can get in direct contact with me by calling 903-339-6101 (home/business), 903-284-0283 (cell), and/or by writing to me at purrsonal.redesigns.com (e-mail). I am here for YOU!
Lynda (Pike) Litterst, CRS/CSS/Organizer
PURRsonal ReDesigns
Jacksonville, TX 75766
