Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13, 124 minutes) is a next generation sequel to the blockbuster 1984 comic hit about a squad of supernatural specialists who combat ghosts and demons.
In this release, the original Ghostbusters have long since gone out of business. One of them retired to a farm in Oklahoma. His daughter, played by Carrie Coon, and two grandchildren have inherited his decrepit property, only to learn that her ghost-buster dad had moved there to prevent an otherworldly invasion.
The twelve year old granddaughter, played by McKenna Grace, is a science nerd who learns to use the old Ghostbusters’ equipment. She accidentally releases a captured ghost and has to work hard to catch it again. Her fifteen year old brother, played by Finn Wolfhard, starts up the old Ghostbusters wagon to chase the escaped spirit.
Things escalate as a powerful demon returns to rule over mankind. In the final confrontation, the original Ghostbusters, less Harold Ramos, return to help the kids.
Seeing Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray again is almost worth the price of admission. This picture show is not as good as the original, if only because of the difference in the talent of the casts. However, to its credit, this feature introduces many fans to a classic whimsical fantasy worth reviving.
This film earns a two delicious potatoes entertainment rating.
