Gov. Greg Abbott decided to play hardball with the Texas Legislature after House Democrats took a walk just before midnight on the last day bills could be considered.
They broke a House Quorum, to kill his pet bill making it harder to vote.
Now, having called a special legislative session July 8 for another go at it, he may have backed himself into a corner.
Only the governor can call special sessions, and only he can say what subjects the Legislature will consider. He controls what's on the agenda, but not necessarily the outcome.
Abbott was playing coy and not yet disclosing what he's called the session for, but it's presumed it includes his voting law bill -- Senate Bill 7 during the regular session.
Abbott and Republican legislators say tightening access to voting by things like limiting the number of drop boxes in minority precincts, outlawing drive-thru voting, and requiring more ID proof in mail-in voting is for "Election Integrity."
The Democrats believe the Republicans trying to make it harder to vote – particularly Blacks and Hispanics -- deserves calling this legislative gathering Abbott's "Voter Suppression Special Session."
But as part of his faceoff with the Legislature, Abbott promised a special session, threatened to veto the Legislature's budget – which he did June 18.
That's $410.2 for the entire legislative branch for the two-year budget that begins Sept. 1.
That's not just legislators, but their staffs, and several support divisions – about 2,000 people.
The presumption is that if the House Democrats stay put, and watch Republicans pass SB 7's equivalent, Abbott will open the call to allow restoring legislayive funding for the legislative branch.
But Democratic legislators on Friday ((6/26/21)) petitioned the Texas Supreme Court that the governor zeroing out funding for the entire legislative branch -- Article X -- is unconstitutional, and would set a dangerous precedent for future leaders if allowed to stand.
"For the governor of Texas to think he can simply cancel an entire co-equal branch of government with a stroke of his veto pen is abhorrent, and it has to be challenged," saId state Rep. Chris turner, D-Grand Prairie, the leader of the House Democratic Caucus.
His petition to the all-Republican highest civil court in Texas was joined by more than 60 legislators, the caucuses representing Black and Latino legislators, and the Texas AFL-CIO.
It asks the court to declare that Abbott's line-item of an entire branch of government violated the Texas Constitution and therefore has no effect.
"We're taking this action because of the practical impact it is going to have on our constituents and our employees, and we're taking this action because of the larger constitutional questions that our governor has raised with his unprecedented action," Turner's petition said.
But Abbott's spokeswoman, press secretary Renae Eze, said the governor's veto was legal and well within the power granted by the Texas Constitution to "disapprove any bill."
"This is not the first time, and undoubtedly will not be the last time, that a governor vetoes government funding for government positions and salaries," Eze said.
"Any limitation on that authority directly
contradicts the constitution and decades of vetoes by governors."
Chad Dunn, a lawyer for the Texas Democratic Party, suggested that the Supreme Court might think about what might happen if it lets stand Abbott's veto of one of the three supposedly equal branches of government outlined in the constitution.
Dunn, quoted in The Austin American-Statesman, suggested that if Abbott's veto is allowed to stand, what's next?
"If the governor is permitted to zero out the budget of the legislative branch until he gets what he wants, he similarly will be able to eliminate the budget of the judiciary until he gets what he wants," Dunn said.
He warned that history has shown that once an executive gets power, it will be used forever.
"If the Texas Supreme Court doesn't follow its precedents and strike down this act, we can bet that future governors will set demands on the Legislature and the judiciary to perform tasks at his or her pleasure, and exact revenge when it doesn't occur," Dunn said.
This battle, before the Supreme Court, and during the special session, probably won't be pretty, but it should be interesting.
# # #
Meanwhile, A new alliance of more than 30 progressive groups, including the
Texas Freedom Network and the Texas Civil Rights Project, says it will use the special session to demonstrate to state leaders what they could be doing, like fixing the state's faulty power grid, while fighting what they shouldn't, like making it harder to vote.
The "Texas For All" coalition will also share strategy, advocacy, organization and lobbying "to fight state leadership’s attempts to take away voting and civil rights across the state."
The group has already raised $2.5 million for its “Power Up Fund” – "designed to help Texans who suffered loss from the devastating February storms," its press statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.