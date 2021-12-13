The Federal Reserve was set up in 1913 with the primary charge by Congress to keep inflation in check through the monetary system, primarily interest rates. Clearly, their role over the past 100 years has expanded far beyond their original charge in 1913. From government reports to anecdotal evidence, there’s no doubt the Fed has a problem right now. How do they get inflation under control with interest rate hikes in 2022 without killing the economy?
This inflation spike is no surprise. We have the lowest interest rates in 70 years. The federal government direct deposited cash into people’s checking accounts with $1 TRILLION of 100% forgivable Treasury Department debt with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The last six months, the IRS has been prefunding the Child Tax Credit (ends 12/31/2021) with direct deposits of cash to people’s checking accounts. Unemployment benefits were extended multiple times where some people could make more money staying home than working. Add all that to pent-up product and services demand from an artificially shut-down economy and all the supply-chain clogs. I mean, why wouldn’t you have inflation? The question is . . . will this inflation subside?
Maybe. Pay attention to the loudest person in the room regarding inflation -- the bond market. If the bond market can absorb higher yields over time, the stock market may not get spooked. The highest yield in 2021 so far is only 1.77 percent. That kind of yield has never been associated with rampant inflation. Many believe the Federal Reserve has already lost control of inflation. Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell even changed his tune and admitted inflation is not “transitory” (temporary) as he’s been saying for the last year and a half.
There’s always been a disconnect between the way the government measures inflation and the way the general population experiences inflation. The Federal Reserve watches a monthly statistic called Personal Consumer Expenditures (PCE). I won’t bore you with defining exactly what the PCE is but it doesn’t always match OUR definition of inflation. We’ve seen gas prices, eggs, meat, property taxes, a 2x4 at the hardware store, our health care, etc… all spike in price. This is the problem the Federal Reserve has right now. How do you normalize interest rates without killing the economy?
I don’t know if they can thread that needle. What I do is, historically, inflation doesn’t necessarily mean this bullish stock market will end. In fact, many historical bull markets have done quite well with higher inflation. But we also know that if you combine rising inflation with a slowing economy, that has historically almost every bull market. Stay tuned, it’s going to be an interesting 2022.
Matt Montgomery has 39 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494,Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
