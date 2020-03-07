Spring has arrived, and with it comes Spring Break for many!
Some will be eager to go on trips with friends and family, maybe to the beach or someplace where many others also are enjoying the time off.
Each year, 53 percent of millennials will take a vacation for Spring Break, according to www.travelagentcentral.com. Millennials include those 18 to 34.
It also reported that most 18-34 year-old consumers will spend Spring Break relaxing (35 percent) or studying (23 percent). Other top activities include swimming, surfing and beach activities (18 percent) and visiting family or going to their hometown (15 percent).
This year, everyone should be extra careful about activities that involve large numbers of people and out-of-town plans, due to the much-talked about coronavirus.
“The spread of viruses, like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or other respiratory illnesses, can occur at any time. Knowing how to react and what steps to take is important in order to protect individuals and communities from getting sick and preventing the spread of viruses. While the health risk to the general public in Texas remains low, being prepared and staying informed is important for both individuals, families, and communities,” read a recent release from the Cherokee County Health Department.
Thankfully, a few simple precautions can help in creating an unfriendly environment for viruses like this, such as:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (i.e. toys, handles, desks, doorknobs and communal gathering spaces) using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
If you have plans to be at an airport, beach, shopping center, casino, concert or other largely populated areas, these precautions are vital.
Also, during Spring Break, be extra attentive on the roads. The death toll from crashes during Spring Break always rises during this time period, according to www.sciencedaily.com.
“Fatalities involving drivers younger than 25 years old were far more common than fatalities involving older drivers,” the site noted.
So, be careful while traveling, and always have a designated driver if you are planning to drink alcohol. Nothing will end the fun of Spring Break faster than a wreck … or this year, the coronavirus.
Be safe out there!
