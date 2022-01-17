A couple of weeks ago a RENEW in 2022 challenge was offered up to you. A challenge to set a goal to change things in your life to make 2022 a fresh beginning for you. You know, the things you need to do differently to produce less stress in your day-to-day living. You may need to re-fresh, re-prioritize, re-organize, or re-evaluate. Your “re” is entirely up to you. So, the question is . . . Have you decided on your “re” yet?
Honestly, you may be too tired to think about taking on a life-changing challenge. I can understand that completely. As stated in the preceding article, the last two years have been a huge challenge for most all of us. Perhaps therewithin lies your first challenge. YOURSELF! The fact is, when we’re tired in soul and spirit, we are not much good to anyone, not even to ourselves. But . . .YOU are worth the time and effort it takes to work on yourself because you and your loved ones will be much better off if you do.
Let’s take a look at some of the ways you can begin the self-renewing process.
First, take a little time to de-clutter your “safe/peaceful” space. It may be your bedroom or your favorite area in your home where you rest after a long day. Get rid of those things that distract your attention. Make your space as serene and relaxing as possible.
Next, you will need to de-clutter your mind—both mentally and emotionally. Decide what you care about most and put the other things that clutter your mind with needless worry to rest. Make decisions that you have been putting off. Make peace with those around you. Take time every day to pray. Give your problems to God and then relax knowing that He heard you and He cares about you. When you do this, there is no more need for worry. One of my favorite quotes from decades ago is this: “Don’t tell me that worrying doesn’t help. I know better. The things I worry about never happen.” I don’t know who to give credit to for this quote; but, I do know that it is true.
Third, you will need to start taking good care of your health. Have you been in to see your doctor for a checkup lately? Do you take time for a walk now and then? Do you take time to laugh often? Do you get enough sleep each night? Do you drink enough water? (By the way, recommended water intake each day is to drink in ounces your weight divided by two. Example: If you weigh 130 pounds, you should drink 65 ounces of water daily.) Do you eat things that you know in your knower are not good for you? Remember, without good health, you have nothing. Start doing something good and positive for yourself immediately.
Next, you will want to unload your calendar. You do not have to say yes to every request made of you. Instead, make occasional appointments with yourself. Do something that makes you happy and that you really enjoy.
Fifth, you will need to find a close friend or two to whom you can talk. Choose wisely. These friends should be people who will truly listen to you and then tell you the truth when you ask them for advice. As you know, those friends are very rare. Of course, you will need to be the same kind of friend to them.
Sixth, learn new and interesting things. That way, you will grow as a person and be an interesting person to be around.
Seventh, do something nice for yourself like a manicure or pedicure. Maybe you could try a new hairdo or buy a new outfit. Have you had a massage lately? The point is to treat yourself to something nice now and then.
Lastly, do something in secret. Do something good for someone and then take no credit. For example, anonymously give money to someone in need; give someone an idea so that they can suggest it and progress; refrain from taking the credit or speaking up when something you did receives attention. In short, practice humility and you will find yourself in a closer relationship with others. This behavior will help you grow spiritually.
These are only a few suggestions. Get in touch with your creative side as you think up other ways to re-new yourself. Once you have conquered this challenge, any other “re” challenge/s should be much easier. The best part is . . . You still have eleven months left to RENEW in 2022!
Just for fun: You may want to watch and listen to a YouTube video by Romi M. Panlilio. It is dated 12-4-2012. “LET IT BEGIN WITH ME.” I think you will enjoy it AND I predict you will be humming it for a while after you view it. To me, this song is a reminder that each and every one of us can make some kind of positive difference in the world.
