March is a good month to start cleaning the house after the winter months. So, in keeping with our “RE” Theme for 2022, I would like to suggest that you consider “RE”-fresh as your goal for the month. If you are not quite sure where to begin, consider the windows. Windows are always a good place to start.
Normally, this is where I would share glass cleaning tips with you; but, since most of you already have a tried-and-true method for cleaning your glassware and glass windows, I have chosen to share the history of glass with you, instead. Hopefully, you will learn something you did not know and will become more aware of the types of glass in buildings and homes—especially the older structures.
The following information is from my research on the subject. One article I read was especially informative. It was written by Raj Kain, dated June 25, 2020. Many of the facts I will cite are taken directly from that article.
Today’s windows are clear, fortified, and even help us to save on energy costs. However, that has obviously not always been the case. Let us take a peek back in history when windows were far from what we have now.
Did you know that the first-ever glass was black and volcanic? The history of glass traces back to the prehistoric times when glass was first discovered in nature. The prehistoric people used naturally-occurring volcanic glass, such as obsidian, to fashion weapons like knives and arrowheads, as well as jewelry and money.
The earliest glass manufacturing started around 3500 B.C. According to archaeological evidence, the first man-made glass surfaced at about that time in the regions of Eastern Mesopotamia and Egypt. The ancient glass industry had its ups and downs; but, this region of the world (along with some surrounding areas) would become the very first center for glass manufacturing for 500 years.
Manufacturing glass used to be a slow and difficult process due to small glass melting furnaces and its insufficient heat. However, this changed when Syrian craftsmen introduced the blowpipe. This discovery made the process faster, easier and cheaper. Glass windows were not yet conceived, so glass was used mostly for making vessels and jewelry.
The art of glass production eventually made its way to Rome and its colonies. By the end of the first century A.D., manufacturing glass was refined and done at scale. This made glass a common material that was available throughout the Roman Empire.
It was also during this period that the Romans made the first window glass panes. This early type of window glass was of uneven thickness and was not see-through like modern glass, but it allowed some light to pass through.
Stained glass made its appearance during the fourth century. Christians started to build the early churches as Christianity began to spread throughout Europe. Stained glass was used for the windows to create beautiful biblical images, thereby making stained glass a dominant art form.
Window glass was first manufactured in Britain during the early Seventeenth Century. It was during this time that glass windows started to become more popular for homes across the Western World.
The manufacturing process was still crude. The process involved the creation of a lengthy balloon of glass that was blown, then both ends of this balloon would be removed, leaving behind a cylinder. This cylinder of glass was then split and flattened. Large sheets of glass were not yet made for windows. That is why old glass windows usually had multiple panes of glass that were fastened together with bars. Large sheets of glass were only made possible by the float process which came much later in the glass window’s historical timeline.
The first glass factory was opened in Jamestown, Virginia. The manufacturing process was still relatively the same, consisting of a bubble of glass that was flattened and reheated before being cut into shapes. This was, however, a cheaper and more efficient way to make window glass at the time.
Crown glass was a pivotal discovery and was introduced in Britain in 1674. The process of making crown glass involves a sphere of molten glass that is blown into a bubble and pierced by a rod and then spun into a circular sheet. When it was cooled down, it was cut into panes. Despite its imperfections and ripples, this type of glass was still finer and clearer than the broad glass of before.
Then, in 1834, a cylinder method of manufacturing quality glass was developed in Germany. This allowed for even larger sheets of glass to be made.
The process of ‘drawing’ glass was introduced by Emile Fourcault in 1904. As the name suggests, the process involved placing a slot in a tank of molten glass and then ‘drawing’ sheets of glass through it, over water-cooled rollers, and then straight into a cooling chamber.
Around the same time, Irving Colburn introduced the Colburn machine which made glass in a relatively similar fashion but with the paper-making process as its inspiration. In this machine, the sheet of glass is drawn vertically from the surface of molten glass and then gently bent over a roller until it lays horizontally.
For both of these processes, the glass had to be ground and polished afterwards.
In 1903, a French chemist named Edouard Benedictus made the accidental discovery of laminated glass when his glass flask that was coated with plastic cellulose nitrate dropped to the floor and shattered—but did not break. Since that discovery, the process of inserting a thin plastic film between two sheets of glass allowed for more safety with larger windows.
In 1959, Alastair Pilkington introduced the process of making float glass. This remains to be the industry standard for making glass today. In this process, the molten glass is poured onto a bed of molten tin. As the molten glass floats on the molten tin, the molten glass spreads out to form a level surface. This process allows for very large panes of distortion-free glass to be made.
Float glass has come a long way. Now, homeowners have various glass options for their windows. Laminate glass, obscured glass, tempered glass, and Low-E glass are among the options.
As you can see, we have benefited from centuries of improvements in the glass window industry. We are truly blessed. Let’s do our best to remember and be thankful for that blessing as we “RE”-fresh our glass windows this spring.
Your input is always appreciated. As a matter of fact, the topic for this article was submitted to me by a loyal reader of this column. If you, too, have an idea for an upcoming article, please contact me at one of the following: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com; 903-339-6101 (home/business); 903-284-0283 (cell).
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
