Spud Nut,
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R, 99 minutes) brings back the star studied cast of the popular 2017 hit movie that featured Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Jr., and Salma Hayek.
This sequel adds Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman as interesting, important characters. Reynolds has lost his AAA rating that is necessary to be a successful bodyguard. Jackson is being held hostage by bad criminals, and Hayek wants Reynolds to rescue him.
This sets in motion some fast moving events that involve threats by a Greek tycoon to destroy the entire European electrical system and create mass destruction. Amidst the attempt to stop the carnage, Reynolds and Jackson continued their rivalry with constant verbal barbs about each other. Hayek chews up the scenery with her Mexican accented expletives that make cursing into an expressive art form.
This comedic action adventure movie’s funniest scene occurs during the closing credits. This production is not quite as good as the original, but the picture is adult fare fun worth two and half hot potatoes of entertainment.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.