Spud Nut,
House of Gucci (R, 147 minutes) seems like a fictional soap opera as complicated and twisted as the old Dallas TV series, except that this story is completely true.
During 1978 in Milan, Italy, an ambitious, aspiring woman, played by Lady Gaga, meets and pursues a major heir of the Gucci House of High Fashion, played by Adam Driver. Driver’s father, played by Jeremy Irons, disapproves of the marriage between Driver and Gaga. Gaga pushes her husband to get involved in the family empire by joining forces with Driver’s uncle in New York, played by Al Pacino. Pacino owns half of the Gucci business.
Eventually through inner family business intrigues, Gaga gets Driver to own the controlling interest of Gucci enterprises. Through mismanagement of the empire, Driver is forced to sell out completely to outsiders. He loses interest in his wife and plans to divorce her in favor of another woman.
Gaga looks Italian and acts Italian; that is because she comes from an Italian family. Her movie role is a juicy part that ought to get her nominated for a Best Actress award.
This picture is primarily for adults, and earns a solid, three spicy hot potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
