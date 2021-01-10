Do you know what your debt-to-income ratio is? Just simply add up the monthly payments on all your consumer debt like credit cards, car loans, store cards, and other non-deductible debt. Do not include your mortgage payments because it’s long-term debt with interest that is deductible for those that itemize. Now multiply the total of those monthly payments by 12 months. Then divide that number by your annual income. That is your debt-to-income ratio.
Any debt-to-income ratio over 40% isn’t a good long-term strategy. Why not set a goal in 2021 to reduce that? How can you do it? Try these steps:
Step 1: Focus on paying off the debt with the smallest balance first. There is something psychological about knocking out a credit where you feel like you accomplished something. Knock the smallest one out first and now you’re motivated and ready to attack the bigger ones.
Step 2: Try moving larger card balances from high-interest cards to lower-rate credit cards. This can be rather simple if the lower-rate card is a MasterCard or Visa. This will require some phone calls but you should be able to find someone who will consolidate all of you card debt into one lower-interest rate card.
Step 3: If you can’t find anyone, call the credit card company where you have the lowest interest rate. Ask them for some checks (most already send them anyway). These checks work just like regular checks, except the amount is charged to your credit card as a cash advance. Make sure you ask that card for the annual percentage rate, or APR, on these cash advances. It may be higher than that on purchases. For example, a bank may charge 15 % on purchases, but 18% on cash advances. Also, ask if there are any fees associated with these credit card checks. Many banks charge a flat or percentage-based fee for cash advances. You don't want these fees to offset any savings on interest. Then use these checks to pay off the entire balance on each of the higher-rate cards. This is just another way to move higher rate credit cards to your credit card with the lowest interest rate. Just make sure that the check totals don't exceed the credit limit on the lower-rate card.
Step 4: Set up a monthly budget to pay extra every month to the card balance. This is where people make the biggest mistake – they have no plan and they only pay the minimum. Make a conscious effort to never pay the minimum. Always send an extra $50, $100 or even $200 a month.
Step 5: Learn to live with only one or two credit cards. Once you get the highest rate card paid off, start attacking the next highest rate card . . . and so on. Step 7: Once you pay off you credit cards, make it a goal to pay off the entire balance every month. If you can’t pay it off in full every month, don’t use the card.
Remember, paying down your consumer debt is just half of the equation. Again, if you don’t have the cash to pay off the entire balance at the end of the month, you shouldn’t make the purchase. Consumer debt is one of the biggest detriments to long-term successful financial planning. Make 2016 the year you made one of the best financial investments you can make – pay down your debt.
Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494, * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
