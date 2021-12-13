It’s almost Christmas and I’m dreaming of a White Christmas even if it's unlikely here in East Texas. I’m also dreaming of things more durable and essential. I’m dreaming of a new replacement for an old narrow bridge that has badly needed replacement for over 30 years. I’m dreaming of my county road getting more than patches year after year, and maybe getting rebuilt and widened instead. I’m dreaming of clean water, upgraded water systems, quality high speed internet, reliable clean energy, and mitigation of the destructive effects of climate change. And, most of all the, I'm dreaming of the great jobs that will be created.
I’m dreaming for now because it will take time for these things to happen. For the first time in over 50 years, our government (at least the Democrats) has committed to delivering these things for all Americans. Passage of President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill means funding will be coming soon to state and local officials where decisions are made of how to best apply the funds that are being made available. And the jobs that will be created.
I’m also dreaming of a time when our Republican representatives will join us in recognizing how critical this funding is for the health and security of our communities. Not a single one of our Texas Republican representatives voted for this bill. Every one of our Texas Democratic representatives voted for it.
So when your dams, bridges and roads are repaired and you finally get that high speed internet, thank a Democrat.
So, from Pres. Joe Biden – and the 13 Texas Democratic House Members, MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Marlene Jowell
Jacksonville, Texas
