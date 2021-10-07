Spud Nut,
The Addams Family 2 (PG, 92 minutes) continues the dark side humor about the macabre members of a family who are Halloween characters.
The one person who looks normal is a daughter named Wednesday, as in the saying that Wednesday’s child is full of woe. She begins to separate her identify from her gothic parents. Her father takes the family on a cross-country trip in hopes it will bring them closer together.
A mad scientist alleges that Wednesday is really his child and proposes DNA tests to prove it. When the Addams family meet the scientist, the real identity struggle begins.
The animation is superb and has many sight gags. The humor is actually very sophisticated, even with the slapstick element in it.
Adults will be thoroughly amused with the film, although younger audiences might not fully appreciate all the rich content. As family entertainment this production gets a safe two potatoes rating.
