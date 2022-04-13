After accepting the position of head basketball coach at Jacksonville High School, the Alexander family moved to Jacksonville in June 1978. Moving from Post, Texas, we wondered how life would be in Jacksonville. We found a warm, loving, caring town, a town that welcomed newcomers. I still see that same town today and it must remain that way.
Being in education, one of the unique things we found about Jacksonville was it was home to two junior colleges, Lon Morris College and Jacksonville College. My favorite memory is the 1984 basketball team that made it to the state tournament in Austin. We found Jacksonville to have a unique beauty of trees, lakes, and rolling hills. With many sport organizations, we always seemed to be at some kind of game. We must make sure that we keep all kinds of organizations for young people. Jacksonville is very fortunate to have an excellent education system; and the only way we can keep it is through parent involvement in their kids’ lives and education.
Tomato Fest, the Tops in Texas Rodeo, and other smaller events keep people coming to Jacksonville to visit. After moving to Jacksonville, I learned about the history of the Tomato Bowl. Everyone in East Texas knows about the Tomato Bowl., and after the remodeling the Tomato Bowl became a must for people to see. All of the things we have, the Jacksonville College, our beautiful school campuses and facilities, the many churches, the many manufacturing plants, and a growing downtown area are the result of caring people. You cannot let this die.
I was fortunate to coach and teach in a great school district for 19 years. When my wife and I retired from the JISD, many people asked us where we were moving to. We both replied nowhere, WE ARE HOME.
Outside of going to the state tournament, my greatest school memory was having cafeteria duty for my last 18 years. I was the only teacher in the in the school that saw every student everyday with lots of memories there.
Another great memory is from the first Tomato Fest or one of the first ones. Held at the Livestock Show Barn area, it features the Battle of San Tomato between city employees and school employees and teachers. The city employees were throwing the tomatoes, while the JISD were throwing also. But the JISD maintenance employees had built a couple of air powered bazookas to shoot the tomatoes: advantage JISD.
