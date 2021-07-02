President Joe Biden signed legislation on June 17, 2021, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee of Houston had campaigned for this holiday since 2003. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and was approved 415 to 14 in the House.
I lived and witnessed segregation as a child and as a young adult. I was not a slave, but descended from great grandparents who were. I have lived to witness unfair treatment on jobs which included discriminatory pay scales and non-promotions, driving while black, riding on the back of a train, bus, even in US Army uniform as a soldier, eating through the backdoor of restaurants, colored restrooms, water fountains and even unfair treatment of my children and grandchildren.
While Juneteenth has cultural significance for African Americans due to shared traditions, for many it won’t change a thing. The passage of Juneteenth as a federal holiday is purely symbolic for many. The holiday can’t erase generational inequality, protect voting rights, reform policing or provide reparations for all that our race has lost economically.
Our ancestors lived and faced horrible conditions but survived. Freedom for African Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, caused former slaves to be afraid and unsure of their future. Many ran away to the North. The ex-slaves had a connection with God. They trusted the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob, and look what happened!
Right here in Rusk rose from the Black community doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, business men and women (many who own successful businesses in other cities), professional athletes, politicians, carpenter, plumbers, preachers, law officers and many more; all who have gone out and impacted all races in a positive way. There is one thing about holding a man down, you hurt yourself because you have to stay down on the ground on top of him.
Regularly, each year a local club displays the United States flags around the courthouse square from Memorial Day through July 4th. This year the flags were taken down before Juneteenth. Local African Americans noticed this and expressed their displeasure.
Love one another as you love yourself. In other words, live by the golden rule, treat others as you want to be treated, could stamp out the inequality of the races we still live with.
Walter Session
Rusk, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.