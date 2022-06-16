Spud Nut,
Jurassic World: Dominion (PG-13, 147 minutes) fills the theater screen with dinosaurs, like large numbers of audiences are paying to see.
In this movie series edition, the pre-historic animals have co-mingled with human life, causing a few disruptions here and there. A large private company named Biosin has created an animal preserve for the majority of the ancient dinosaurs high in the Italian mountains.
The new menace comes from some genetically enhanced, large size locusts that are devouring the world’s grain fields. Curiously, these clouds of locusts do not bother fields that have used seeds made by the Biosin Company.
The lead actors from the more recent Jurassic World movies, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, begin to investigate the causes of the fight for survival with dinosaurs and a world famine. The veteran actors from the original Jurassic Park movies, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, become part of the cast that work toward resolving this major life and death crisis.
The action is fast moving and scary at times. The dinosaur special effects first used in 1993 are so realistic now that you expect to meet a T-Rex in the parking lot when the picture show is over. Summer entertainment has peaked once again with this fabulous, four hot potato rated film production.
Tater Tot
