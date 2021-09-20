Have you been procrastinating when it comes to downsizing, cleaning out, and organizing your house, garage, or office? Does the job seem just too massive? If so, you might need to . . . JUST DO IT, anyway! Let me share two stories with you.
NIKE is now synonymous with the words, “Just Do It.” But, have you heard the story behind that famous slogan? Well, I looked it up online and here is what I found. (The following is a direct quote from Nick Schwartz, March 16, 2015.)
“Nike’s iconic slogan “Just Do It” helped the company become a worldwide phenomenon after it was first introduced in 1988, and it’s stood the test of time almost 30 years later. The phrase was actually inspired by the final words of a criminal who demanded the death penalty after committing two murders in 1976.
Dan Wieden, of the renowned ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, retold the story during a conference in Cape Town, South Africa. This is what he said, “He (the criminal) grew up in Portland, and ran around doing criminal acts in the country, and was in Utah where he murdered a man and a woman, and was sent to jail and put before a firing squad. They asked him if he had any final thoughts and he said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I didn’t like ‘Let’s do it,’ so I just changed it to ‘Just do it.’”
Who would have guessed a murderer’s words were the inspiration for such a famous slogan?! Hmmmm. Sad but true, it seems that even a criminal knows when it is time to stop procrastinating.
The next story is from Dr. David Jeremiah’s daily devotional book, “Strength for Today.” It is directly quoted from the entry dated August 2, 2021.
The lazy man says, “There is a lion outside! I shall be slain in the streets!”
Proverbs 22:13
Whoever conceived the Oxford English Dictionary didn’t realize that brilliant people facing a difficult task can become idle procrastinators. When the dictionary first received a publishing contract in 1879, the publishers expected the project to be completed within ten years. But the task seemed so great the scholars kept putting it off. After five years, the compilers had only gotten as far as the word ant. By the time the last volume was published in 1928, it was already out of date.
Oh, how we can relate!
When facing a large task, we’re all prone to procrastinate, to put it off, to try to get into the mood and hope for inspiration. But sometimes we just have to do it!
The book of Proverbs tells us about a man who had an important duty, but he wasn’t in the mood, so he used an excuse. “There’s a lion in the streets! I can’t go out today.” The lazy man lied to cover his procrastination.
Whatever the assignment is, the one you’re putting off—get busy and do it! Start today!”
Let me ask again: Are you putting off something that would improve your life like downsizing and getting organized so that you don’t have to live in turmoil anymore? Why are you waiting? There’s no time like the present. As I’ve said many times over, “Inch by inch, anything’s a cinch.” Seriously, all you have to do is get started and stay persistent. If it takes weeks, months, or even years to accomplish the task at hand, at least you will have the satisfaction that you completed it. If you never start, victory will never be yours. I’m pretty sure that is not what you want. So, please get started. Step out confidently and know that you can do it—no matter what it is.
Get in touch with me if you need further inspiration. I can help you. Call me at home: 903-339-6101. Leave a message if there is no answer. You can depend on me to get back with you in a timely manner. My cell phone number is 903-284-0283. Call or text. If you prefer to write, my e-mail address is purrsonal.redesigns@live.com. I have faith in you. It’s time. Get started.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst, CRS/CSS/Organizer
PURRsonal ReDesigns
Jacksonville, TX 75766
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.