I would like to encourage all registered voters of Cherokee County to cast their vote in the upcoming runoff election for County Tax Assessor-Collector.
I have known and worked with Dana Nolley Chancey, her spouse and their family for over 40 years; all are hard-working individuals who care about Cherokee County.
Dana currently works in the tax office and is committed to its taxpayers. She has knowledge, is dependable and has pledged her efforts to all. Dana has managed large groups of individuals and is a leader in our community.
If you have not pledged your support or vote, or are undecided, please vote in the upcoming election for Dana Nolley Chancey.
God bless our county, our state and our country.
Patsy McLeod,
Jacksonville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.