This past June 19, we celebrated the end of slavery in the United States. Although the slaves had been freed 155 years ago, the result of that injustice lives on today in the Black Community.
The Cherokee County Democratic Party would like to express our grief, condolences and deeply felt anger to the families and all who are in mourning because of the recent loss of Black lives.
We have witnessed through the media, videos showing us the continued injustice toward people of color. This has gone on long enough. We stand with America and countries worldwide in demanding justice for Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, and many other unarmed Black Americans. Not only are we calling for justice, but we are calling for the respect, protection and dignity for the lives of all Black Americans.
Cherokee County Democrats envision a society that will guarantee equality and justice for all. We know our vision will never be achieved until there is equality and justice for the lives of Black Americans.
The Black Lives Matter movement has become a global phenomenon that speaks to the deepest needs of young Black people and to their goals for the generation to come. The CCDP affirms its commitment to supporting the goals and values of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Cherokee County Democrats are calling on all Americans to reflect these basic human values. We are calling on all Americans to live these values in their actions every day.
The Cherokee County Democratic Party is standing up for every black and brown person. We are demanding change because Black Lives Matter.
Enough is enough.
Bill Crowley,
Chair, Cherokee County Democratic Party
