Racism: a noun, prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior. I understand that we, the human race, will never get rid of racism, racial tendencies and stereotypes, but the movement that is soaring across America right now is just people asking for equality.
When I see people protesting, I pray for them because I know that it can turn ugly. What I do not understand is that they are just exercising their rights and people get upset when you want to use your rights.It’s especially hard to have a voice when you are a young woman who is brown or black. Or you are simply just a woman.
As a young Christian I pray for other Christians who do not want to be open-minded in this situation. They scream “all lives matter,” but if they have friends or family members that are homosexual, they quickly disown them; same goes with if they do not want a mixed-race baby.
1 John 3:15-16 states, “Anyone who hates a brother or sister is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life residing in him. This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.”
Hate and Christ do not mix.
Syvannah Ybarra,
Jacksonville High School,
Class of 2021
