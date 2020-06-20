When casting a vote for one of the most important and highly visible county officials, what do you look for in a qualified candidate?
It would stand to reason that the candidate should have extensive experience in his/her chosen field. In the coming run-off election for Sheriff of Cherokee County, Eric Long, a 52 year old peace officer, is the only qualified candidate running for Sheriff of Cherokee County who actually has all the requirements. Eric has experience that includes a reserve police officer in Jacksonville for 3 years and 20+ years of experience as a highway patrolman for the state of Texas receiving his commission in 1993 with DPS. Before becoming an officer, he worked for the State Highway Department and TDCJ. During his time as a DPS officer, he acquired certification as a firearms instructor and field officer, he also has training in MHMR, riot control, search and rescue, and drug interdiction as well as experience working with multiple law enforcement agencies statewide.
It is my hope and prayer that you will cast your ballot for Eric Long for Cherokee Sheriff. Early voting starts June 29. Election Day is July 14. Please, exercise your privilege and vote!
Josie D. Schoolcraft
Rusk, TX
