It is getting close to election time, and we the people have the responsibility to choose a worthy man to run our country. I will point our that this election is very important now, because we are faced with socialism! You might want to look up that word. It really means that the government will be telling you what to do, and how to live! Don't believe all that, free stuff! This is just to get you caught in the net like a fish! You might want to read about Russia and Venezuela.
What is happening in our own country and in our politics is disturbing! We have become a divided nation because of racial and different opinions. We are not Republicans or Democrats. We are one people under God, a free people, to think individually, not as groups. Our country has slowly been going toward socialism, and we didn't even realize it! Why did this happen? Our country has forgotten God! Have we become so weak in our nation, that we think free stuff is the way to live? That is socialism! There are radical people trying to change our way of life into socialism. You can see on TV that they have already started in one of our political parties.
We need to bring God back into our nation, churches and our homes, so we can enjoy the freedom and security that a free land offers, and keep our faith in God, and principals to live by. In the late 1800's, Charles Finney preached about social obligations and said, “The time has come that Christians must vote for honest men or the Lord will curse them. God cannot sustain this free and blessed country, which we pray for, unless the church will take the right ground.” Jedediah Morse said, “Whenever the pillars of Christianity shall be overthrown, our present forms of government, and all the blessings which flow from them, must fall.”
Our politics have gotten corrupted, and we need to remember that we don't take sides. We don't vote for someone just to beat the other side! We vote for the most qualified man that can run our country! I have to say that common sense is the answer here. We now have a man in the White House that actually knows why he is there! To run the government for the people! For three years, Donald Trump has proven to be an excellent president. He has kept all his promises, he brought God back to the White House, he made our government strong, made America great again, and foreign leaders respect us!
Donald Trump will be debating a Democrat, who are in disarray, or a socialist. For the good of our country, this might be the last chance we the people will have to prove to God that we have not turned away from Him! Wisdom and common sense go a long way!
Rose Mary Jones
Rusk, Texas
