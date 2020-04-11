Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.