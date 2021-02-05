It all started so innocently. After seeing my property taxes double in five years, I doubt even the most booming parts of Dallas could compete with this kind of value appreciation. I knew that I needed to attend an appraisal review board (ARB) hearing with the Cherokee County Appraisal office.
I filed my appeal. Later that day, the Cherokee County Appraisal District emailed me a 43-page document, "The Class Count Worksheets, Class Analysis Summary and Class Analysis Details" table for the whole county. Plus, a statement saying that it could violate the Texas Public Information Act if I shared this information. All I wanted were three comps on how the appraisal office came up with my property values. I asked for this information several times by email. After extensive research, I found no county provides this 43-page document to their citizens but Cherokee County. County appraisal offices provide three comps to their citizens showing how they came up with the values.
After speaking with several real estate agents, a member of another county’s appraisal review board, the Comptroller’s and the Attorney General’s offices, and watching many Youtube videos, I felt prepared for my ARB meeting. I handed out my detailed handouts with pictures to the three members and discussed with the ARB my disapproval of not having the three comps until I walked into the hearing, therefore no time to review. At the end of my handout was an email that Lee Flowers (Chief Cherokee County Appraiser) had sent to Senator Robert Nichols asking the Senator if he had said that Flowers’ land study was bunk. Before I could get to that statement, a male board member “yelled” that my time was up. My hearing time was fifteen minutes, which I didn't know until the "yell." I stood in the appraisal office for 45 minutes because the ARB was running late; there was no place to be seated.
In my research, I have found that no county operates an appraisal office like Mr. Flowers. Therefore, I filed a complaint with the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) board and sent a copy of my objection to the Cherokee Appraisal Board. I am waiting to hear from the (TDLR) panel. I did receive a letter from Jim Tarrant, chair of the Appraisal Board after I wrote a letter to the local papers asking Mr. Flowers and the board members to resign after Mr. Flowers lost two school districts, 1.7 million dollars in funding. At that point, I realized that Mr. Flowers was incompetent in several areas. Though, several members of the appraisal board were very vigorous in defending Mr. Flowers, as was Mr. Tarrant in his letter to me.
Due to press requirements, I have had to condense my experiences, but please feel free to email me your questions or comments because this is a county problem. KateBKombos@gmail.com
Kate Kombos
Jacksonville, Texas
