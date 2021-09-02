On my way to pay my taxes last year, I fell down a rabbit hole with tunnels going in all directions. One of those tunnels led me to the CCEC director (Greg Jones) and his board. My data on the board is from the website nonprofitlight.com. These dollar amounts are yearly. Board member information is as follows: Wes Barron receives $27,106 has served for more than 20 years, Kyle Griffith gets $27,529 and has served for 14 years, Jim Tarrant receives $27,962 and has served since 2005, Keith Youngblood since 2007 and secures $20,630, Wayne Shamblin receives $8,471 and has served since 2013, Bruce Bradley, tenure is unknown but, he gets $6,898 and Rob Trimble has served since 2013, and he receives $5,232. Mr. Jones' salary is $186,219, not including benefits. IRS publishes payment amounts since CCEC is considered a nonprofit corporation.
In an email to me, Mr. Tarrant stated his business supplied " a few stakes" to the CCEC; there appears to be a conflict of interest in being a contractor and a board member. Plus, what is a "few stakes?”
There are also reports that the CCEC is contracting with Mr. Jones' cousin(s) for services that are not needed, and employee morale is suffering due to these questionable contracts. Of course, Mr. Jones took the job of his late uncle, Bud Gwartney. The cousins are the son and grandson of Mr. Bud Gwartney.
Rumor has it that I want to take Jim Tarrant's lucrative board position; as I told Mr. Jones in an email, I would be a "very poor fit." I did ask Mr. Jones why the same people continue to serve year after year. Most good citizens serve for a while and then let other qualified citizens take the rein. And good directors typically look for fresh talent and a board that reflects the population they are serving. Mr. Jones has not responded. In my opinion, there needs to be an outside audit because there are most likely more bad business practices. I welcome comments.
Kate Kombos, Jacksonville
