I am from China and I support President Trump.
Why? I moved from China to Houston 31 years ago and in the time since, I learned a lot about the U.S. and China. I understand what freedom is, and also the true nature of socialism.
The education system in China is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Growing up in China I learned a lot of distorted information. I was taught that the CCP defeated the Japanese in WWII, which was not true. From elementary school on, students were taught that America is a paper tiger and the enemy of the Chinese people. We were also told that the CCP was the savior of China but in reality, they have never stopped persecuting the Chinese people.
After the CCP took over China in 1949, many campaigns of killing began. 80 million Chinese lost their lives from starvation or during the many different political movements—for example, the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution or the persecution of Falun Gong.
The Chinese Communist Party has always claimed that socialism was a good thing. The reality is very different.
In 1989 before leaving for the U.S., my parents told me that if I could stay in the U.S., I should. In general, no parent would ever tell a child not to come home, but they understood how evil the CCP is.
As a Chinese person, I support President Trump’s resistance to socialism and his strong stance against the Chinese Communist Party.
Yin Zhang
Houston, Texas
