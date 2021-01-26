On the day before our new President and Vice President took the oath of office, my husband and I received our first COVID vaccinations at the Health Department in Jacksonville. The process was smooth and efficient as clock work; the professionals who scheduled and dispensed the shots were friendly and kind. We were very impressed. That night we watched the lighting ceremony above the reflection pool in our nation's Capitol, in memory of the 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives in the pandemic. It was deeply moving, and made us even more grateful for the vaccinations against this terrible virus, and all who are working on the front lines to administer them.
Suzanne Morris
Rusk, Texas
Commented
