Folks,
I returned from the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona. The Grand Canyon is majestic. The Grand Canyon may be seen in a day or two. The misconception is the Grand Canyon can be seen in a day or two. Seeing the Grand Canyon would take an eternity as it changes every second. No description, photograph, painting or video does the Canyon justice. The only way to “see” the Grand Canyon is to personally experience the Canyon. Wind, water and ice over millions of years has created a masterpiece.
The Canyon does not need man. If anything, especially in our current condition, man needs the Canyon.
Of the sixty-two National Parks in the United States the Grand Canyon National Park must rank near the top as the way the National Park Service presents this natural phenomenon. Most visitors observe the Canyon from a distance, the South Rim or the North Rim. Few penetrate the Park by hiking, mule ride or rafting. Indians, Native Americans, warned the early explorers not to attempt to paddle the Colorado River through the floor of the Canyon. I would heed their advice.
Whether created naturally, divinely or both, the Grand Canyon must be seen.
Until we put in again,
Michael
Michael Banks, DDS
Friends of the Neches River
Jacksonville, Texas
