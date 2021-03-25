Christmas is past now and if you have Christmas cards or any other cards that you don’t want to keep, but don’t want to just throw them away, you can send them to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The children use the front of the cards to make new cards and sell them. The money is then used for parties, etc., for the children with cancer.
The address is:
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children
P.O. Box 60100
Boulder City, Nev. 89006-0100.
The Crayon Initiative is a group of people in California who collect crayons (whole or broken, doesn’t matter), melt them and re-mold them into larger crayons, and take them to children’s hospitals. If you have old crayons stuck in a box or drawer and would like to put them to good use, send them to:
The Crayon Initiative
540 Glaslow Circle
Danville, Calif. 95526.
Rosanne Chastain - Bullard, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.