Your office is responsible for ensuring consumer rights for all people in the state of Texas. I come to you with a mandate that you MUST abolish ANY unconstitutional and discriminatory practices of private and public owned establishments within our state.
It is illegal under both federal and state laws to discriminate against an employee based on his or her medical condition with regard to employment decisions.
In respect to employment decisions, hiring, firing, promoting, demoting, training, and assigning an individual based on his or her medical condition are ILLEGAL.
No law of this nation mandates that the citizens of the United States must be forced to be vaccinated to enjoy the freedoms afforded to them by the US Constitution.
In fact, there are many who cannot take this vaccine due to religious beliefs, personal beliefs and/or health reasons, and therefore they will be limited in their ability to work and feed their families.
The vaccine is a determination of one’s medical condition that SHOULD NEVER be taken into consideration for access to employment. The state of Texas must ensure that ANY business conducted within its jurisdiction WILL NEVER impose such unconstitutional restrictions.
Once again this is not a request. This is a mandate that you enforce our STATE and FEDERAL laws against discrimination due to medical conditions. The Constitution of the United States is NOT to be suspended for the sake of power grabs by monopolies and mega corporations. They seek to force American citizens to forfeit their personal rights over their medical choices, conditions and needs.
House Bill 1687 was filed on March 9 of 2021 and yet there it sits. This is again not a request. This is a mandate to call a hearing for this bill to move the next step and also to ensure you do your job and pass bills like this to defend the rights of all Texans.
It is IMPERATIVE that you communicate this to ALL businesses operating within the state of Texas that such discriminatory actions will NOT be permitted in the state of Texas and that they will be DISALLOWED from OPERATING in the state if they implement such discriminatory actions.
I await your response to this matter.
DO YOUR JOB.
Respectfully,
Marvin Ortez
Resident of the State of Texas
