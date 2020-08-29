My name is Ryan Wade Brown.
I'm speaking on behalf of myself and my mental illness. What some would say is a defect, God says really an asset. I've struggled years with mental illness, until finally, I would be led to Rusk State Hospital.
I can tell you this, even as this facility is and has construction going on, so do I!
I honestly feel like I'm being updated and upgraded. You see where I am physically, I locked and wasn't mentally. Thank God I'm getting the help I need. God led me to a place of resolution.
PS I would like to thank God first and foremost and everyone who plays an important and vital part of my life recovery. What one meant to hurt me, God meant to help me!
Also can you please send me a copy of the paper you put this in please thank you and God bless.
Ryan Wade Brown,
Rusk, Texas
