It is getting close to election time, and we have the responsibility to choose a worthy man to run our country. This election is very important this time, because we are faced with socialism. The Democrat party has drifted to the far left ... and it it's not the normal demarcated party that it was. This is very disturbing, because the government will be telling the people what to do ... and how to live! Read about Russia, China, Venezuela and the other third-world countries.
What is happening in our own country and our politics are disturbing! We have become a divided nation because of racial and different opinions. We are not Republicans or Democrats! We are one people under God, free people to think individually, not as a group! Our country has slowly been going towards socialism! There are radical people trying to change our Christian way of life! As nation, we have become ... too routine... about the important things that make our country a Christian nation. In the late 1800s, Charles Finney preached about social obligations and said, “The time has come that Christians must vote for honest men or the Lord will curse them. God cannot sustain this free and blessed country, which we pray for, unless the church will take right ground.” Jedidiah Morse said, “Whenever the pillars of Christianity shall be overthrown, our present forms of government, and all the blessings which flow from, must fall.”
Our politics have gotten corrupted! We should not take sides and should not vote for someone just to beat the other side! We should vote for the most qualified man that can run our country, who is honest, has integrity and can talk intelligently with the foreign leaders! We now have a man in the White House that actually knows why he is there ... to run the government for the people and has common sense and is smart. For three years, Donald Trump has proven to be an excellent president. He has kept all of his promises and has corrected a lot of things from the last president. He has kept all of his promises and has corrected a lot of things from the last administration for the good of our country. He made our government strong again, has made America great again, and brought God back into the White House. Foreign leaders respect America again and Donald Trump respects ... we the people!
Donald Trump will be debating Joe Biden, who already said he will raise our taxes, and we all know from the media that Joe Biden lacks the ability to become a president and will become a puppet for the far left agenda. To keep our Christian nation, this election might be the last chance that we the people have to keep our Christian nation! We need to vote with wisdom and common sense ... and pray that God will bless us to keep our Christian nation and way of life ... and our freedom!
Rose Mary Jones,
Rusk, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.