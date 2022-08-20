I’m concerned that the Texas State Board of Education is considering dropping the use of BC (Before Christ) and AD (anno Domino…”year of our Lord”) as historical dating systems in textbooks and replacing them with a “non religious” system, BCE (before common era) and CE (common era). Consider this quote from a board member: "It has nothing to do with removing Christ from the calendar. It has everything to do with accuracy in dealing with historical events and including people of all faiths in historical discussions," replied Rebecca Bell-Metello, director.
Really now? If it has nothing to do with religion, then why change it? Truth is, it has EVERYTHING to do with religion, or more specifically, with a systemic animosity toward Christianity that is endemic in much of academia today. And exactly how is this change going to be more “accurate?” A date in history is a date in history. Furthermore, it would be confusing to students to be constantly subjected to differing systems as they attempt to study any historical sources written over the past 1,500 years.
This proposal actually demonstrates a profound lack of academic knowledge regarding western civilization and the impact Christianity has had on it. Christianity has had the greatest influence on art, music, language, literature, architecture, science, governments and systems of law, healthcare, charity and benevolence, disaster relief, and ironically enough, EDUCATION. The first large scale attempts at public education in the western world were started by Christians. They called it Sunday School. It was such a successful and healthy concept for society at large that it was eventually adopted and co-opted by virtually every modern state and government on the planet. A majority of the world’s universities, colleges and institutions of higher learning started out as seminaries or theological institutions, to include several Ivy League schools in the US. And just look at Texas; we’ve got Baylor, DBU, ETBU, HBU, SMU, TCU, ACU, Texas Lutheran, Trinity, Wayland, Howard Payne, Hardin Simmons, Mary Hardin Baylor, Jacksonville College, on and on. All institutions started by Christians of great faith, inspired by biblical truth. How dare academia today deny, deride and dismiss the VERY thing that has had such a profound influence on what they purport to hold dear, to wit, education.
I would urge everyone who has any sense of actual historical knowledge and who is concerned about the ongoing attacks on Christianity by secular society and academia to contact their representatives in state government and voice your opinion.
Ronnie Cundieff
Jacksonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.