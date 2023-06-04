"This year is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous years for police officers in recent history due to the increase of violence directed towards them as well as the nationwide crime crisis, which has seen criminals emboldened by the failed policies of pandering prosecutors and cynical politicians. Frankly, it is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement.
“In 2021 we saw more officers shot in the line of duty than any other since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data in late 2015, and 2022 was not far behind. So far this year, the number of officers shot in the line of duty is up 40% from this time in 2020.
"Congress has literally done nothing to address the violence towards law enforcement officers and it's time for it to happen. If these devastating statistics were to happen to any other profession in America, we would see press conferences. We would see hearings. We would demand that something be done. But somehow law enforcement officers are not recognized for the sacrifices they make. It is our sincere hope is that this Congress will act swiftly and pass the 'Protect and Serve Act' to address the national problem of ambushes and unprovoked attacks on our nation's law enforcement officers.
"If these violent criminals are willing to commit brazen acts of violence against the men and women of law enforcement, we can't begin to fathom what heinous acts they are willing to commit against law-abiding citizens.
“I call on Americans in every community across the country to join us in taking a stand—to say, ‘Enough is Enough!’ Truthfully, the violence against those sworn to serve and protect is beyond unacceptable; it’s a stain on our society, and it must end. It is incumbent upon our elected officials and community leaders to stand up, support our heroes, and speak out against the violence against law enforcement officers.”
National Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes
Editor’s Note: For information on the Protect and Serve Act, visit congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/743?s=1&r=42.
